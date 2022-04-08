NY AG Says Real Estate Firm Must Comply With Trump Probe

By Hailey Konnath (April 8, 2022, 11:11 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday asked an Empire State court to force real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield to comply with subpoenas issued in connection with her office's investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings, saying that the firm had thus far refused to comply. Cushman has provided real estate services to the Trump Organization for many years, the attorney general said. The publicly traded, global firm's services included appraisals and brokerage work for properties relevant to James' probe, according to her motion to compel. Specifically, the firm has refused to comply with subpoenas for information related...

