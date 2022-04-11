Brits Urged To Study Policies As Best & Worst Insurers Named

By Joel Poultney (April 11, 2022, 5:06 PM BST) -- Consumers should judiciously research home insurance policies before buying, a leading advocacy group has warned, as it analyzed Britain's best and worst providers of cover. In its annual satisfaction survey, published on Saturday, Which? examined a range of home insurance policies and surveyed almost 1,300 policyholders to determine how the most popular policies provide the best service. The consumer champion named NFU Mutual as the U.K.'s best home insurance provider. More Than finished last based on policy analysis and customer feedback. Which? also highlighted "wild variations" in the levels of cover on offer from insurers. Accidental damage was the most common reason...

