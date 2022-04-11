Focus On FCA Consumer Duty Rules, Survey Tells Insurers

By Dawood Fakhir (April 11, 2022, 3:53 PM BST) -- Insurance companies should focus on improving their service and complying with the so-called Consumer Duty requirements to be laid out by the Financial Conduct Authority this year, a survey of consumers has suggested. According to the survey, conducted by the Chartered Insurance Institute, having clear information about what the insurance covered and did not cover was important for consumers. But the most crucial point was whether they knew that their insurer would be there when needed, the survey suggested. Some 1,000 policyholders with home, motor and travel insurance were questioned in the institute's Public Trust Index survey during December 2021 and...

