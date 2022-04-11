Insurers Want Out Of $16M Medical Device Co. Deal With DOJ

By Carolina Bolado (April 11, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Two insurers told a Florida federal court Monday that they should not have to pay for a $16 million settlement their insured, medical device company Arthrex Inc., made with the government after being hit with a whistleblower suit alleging kickbacks to a surgeon. In a suit filed in federal court in Fort Myers, National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh and Federal Insurance Company say Arthrex failed to alert the insurers when the whistleblower suit was filed and notified them only of the settlement but did not share any settlement details until after the deal had already been executed. Because of...

