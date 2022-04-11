Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Backs Trustee's Bid To Sell Mutual Benefits Policies

By Nathan Hale (April 11, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge has backed a proposal to auction off nearly 1,000 life insurance policies held by a trust formed in the wake of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit over the $837 million Mutual Benefits Corp. insurance investment fraud.

In a report and recommendation entered Saturday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jared M. Strauss concluded that trustee Barry Mukamal reasonably exercised his business judgment in deciding that it is in the best interest of the majority of the investors to liquidate the Mutual Benefits Keep Policy Trust in the face of rising expenses, and to pursue an auction that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!