Lawyer Denies Tipping Off Client About SFO Investigation

By Richard Crump (April 11, 2022, 4:21 PM BST) -- A City lawyer denied charges that he tipped off a client about a Serious Fraud Office money laundering probe and provided a forged letter of engagement to investigators when he appeared at a London court on Monday. The co-founder of London law firm Osmond & Osmond entered not guilty pleas when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Appearing at Southwark Crown Court, William John Gregory Osmond, co-founder of London law firm Osmond & Osmond Ltd., entered not guilty pleas to one charge of "tipping off" under the Proceeds of Crime Act and one charge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS