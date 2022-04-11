Chinese Health Data Provider LinkDoc Pulls $200M US IPO

By Charlie Innis (April 11, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- LinkDoc Technology Ltd., a Beijing-based health care data company focused on oncology patients, scrapped plans for a $200 million initial public offering in the U.S. on Monday, citing market woes. LinkDoc said it has decided to withdraw its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission given the present state of the public markets, which are currently undergoing a dry spell. The company previously intended to sell 10.8 million American depositary shares at the price range of $17.50 to $19.50 apiece, raising nearly $200 million at the midpoint, according to its amended registration statement in July 2021. LinkDoc said Monday it...

