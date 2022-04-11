Miami Employment Attorney Begins 4th Stint At Morgan Lewis

By Emily Brill (April 11, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP welcomed back a longtime firm affiliate as a partner in its labor employment group Monday, fleshing out its Miami-based team with an attorney experienced in both litigation and transactional work. Jennifer Bullock began her relationship with Morgan Lewis as a summer associate while in law school at the University of Pennsylvania, later joining the firm as a full-time associate when she graduated. From there, she moved to the Florida firm Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson before rejoining Morgan Lewis, then leaving once more to found her own practice and serve on the leadership team...

