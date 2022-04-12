Dentons Brings On Dykema IP Litigator In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (April 12, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Dentons announced on Monday that a former Dykema Gossett PLLC partner specializing in intellectual property litigation has joined the firm in Dallas as it continues its U.S. expansion. Victor Johnson has joined Dentons' intellectual property and technology practice in Dallas after spending the past eight years with Dykema. He has had a more than 20-year legal career and has also worked as a principal for Fish & Richardson PC, according to his LinkedIn profile. Johnson has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in patent, trademark, brand protection and trade secret misappropriation cases and also has experience representing clients in unfair competition suits...

