Recreational Pot Petition Filed In North Dakota

By Sarah Jarvis (April 11, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- An organization aiming to legalize recreational cannabis in North Dakota filed a petition Monday to allow adults 21 and older to possess cannabis and purchase it from registered establishments, with the goal of qualifying the proposal for the November 2022 ballot. New Approach North Dakota said Monday that after a review from the state attorney general and secretary of state, it will begin collecting signatures from voters. The group needs more than 15,582 valid signatures by July 11 to qualify the measure to be included in November's ballot. Mark Friese, a Fargo, North Dakota-based criminal defense attorney and former police officer...

