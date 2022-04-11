Fed. Circ. Partly Backs PTAB Bone Graft Patent Decisions

By Adam Lidgett (April 11, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit partly upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's refusal to invalidate many claims in two LifeNet spinal bone graft patents, but said the board needs to take another look at whether two prior art references made certain claims unpatentable. The majority of a circuit panel on Monday affirmed the PTAB finding that Surgalign Spine Technologies Inc. failed to prove that 15 claims in LifeNet's U.S. Patent No. 6,458,158 were unpatentable, and that it also failed to prove seven claims in U.S. Patent No. 8,182,532 were unpatentable in light of a German technical paper referred to as Wolter....

