Cloud Startup Pax8 Worth $1.7B In SoftBank-Led Fundraise

By Charlie Innis (April 11, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Pax8, which aims to help businesses buy and manage cloud services, has vaulted to a $1.7 billion valuation after raising $185 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and advised by Sparks Willson PC, the startup said Monday. Along with new investor SoftBank Group, existing investors Catalyst Investors, Sageview Capital, Blue Cloud Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures also participated in the fundraise, Pax8 said. Pax8 touts itself as a leading cloud commerce marketplace that distributes software to primarily small and medium-size businesses. The company also provides consolidated billing and pre- and post-sale support to its customers, according...

