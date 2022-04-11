Childproof Pot Candy Containers At Issue In New Patent Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (April 11, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina company that manufactures childproof packaging for cannabis products was hit with a suit in federal court Monday alleging that it willfully infringed another company's patent on the packaging. Pennsylvania-based Enforzatron LLC said in its suit that Atlantic Corp. of Wilmington Inc. infringed U.S. Patent No. 10,442,602 — which it has had since October 2019 — for a packaging design for edible products involving an inner tray that consumers can slide out of the package by pressing or pulling at least two protrusions on the package. Enforzatron said it sent Atlantic an email providing notice of the purported infringement...

