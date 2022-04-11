April Supreme Court Session Will Be Closed To Public

By Jimmy Hoover (April 11, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will maintain its current COVID-19 protocols this month through what is typically the final oral argument session of the term, once again limiting those present to attorneys, court staff and press. Since the fall, the justices have been hearing cases in person, but they have closed the proceedings to members of the public. The court has instead continued its practice of livestreaming audio from arguments, which it began at the outset of the pandemic. Those protocols will remain in place for the two-week oral argument session beginning Monday, April 18, and ending on Wednesday, April 27....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS