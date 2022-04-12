Norton Rose Fulbright Adds DC Renewable Energy Tax Atty

By Madison Arnold (April 12, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has announced that it's brought on a new renewables tax partner for its Washington, D.C., office from Hunton Andrews Kurth. Attorney Hilary Lefko is the latest hire by Norton Rose, the firm said on Monday. She is best known for her work in the tax equity market, in which she represents mainstream tax equity investors in wind, solar and other renewable energy projects. "All of these attorneys are well-respected in the field. I've worked across from them for over a decade. I've always looked up to them, and I'm honored to be joining their team because I know...

