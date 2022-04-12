Akerman Adds Employment Partner From Jackson Lewis

By Madison Arnold (April 12, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP added a new partner in Tampa, Florida, for its labor and employment practice group from Jackson Lewis PC. Phillip Harris, who focuses his practice on employment litigation, is the latest addition Akerman has announced. He defends his clients against claims related to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage-and-hour disputes, whistleblower complaints and wrongful termination, according to a Monday news release from the firm. In addition to state and federal courts, Harris has experience defending clients in front of the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and state and local human rights commissions, all where he has instances...

