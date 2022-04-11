BakerHostetler Partner, Ex-Ohio US Atty Tapped To Head ATF

By Dave Simpson (April 11, 2022, 10:40 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Monday nominated a leader from ​​BakerHostetler's white collar practice and former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Steven Dettelbach, a partner who co-leads the firm's white collar, investigations and securities enforcement and litigation team, was selected after Biden's previous nominee, David Chipman, failed to secure a confirmation. The White House said in a release Monday that Dettelbach has "received bipartisan praise and support from law enforcement for his work." During his more than two decades as a U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor, Dettelbach worked with...

