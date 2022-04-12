'I'm A Lawyer And I Will Bleed You': DC TM Row Turns Ugly

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 11, 2022, 11:36 PM EDT) -- A bitter battle between two high-profile lawyer-lobbyists who head competing Washington, D.C., firms with the word "Monument" in their names has landed in federal court, with one seeking an order declaring that it doesn't infringe any trademark owned by its rival. Monument Advocacy, a lobbying firm headed by a lawyer who served in the Bush administration and touts such clients as Amazon and Starbucks, says in its April 8 complaint against Monument Strategies that in February, Monument Strategies' founder Jonathan Alexander sent an email asking Monument Advocacy to change its name and threatening, "I'm a lawyer and I will bleed you...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS