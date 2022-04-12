Swiss Watchdog Finds Market Manipulation At Commodity Co.

By Joel Poultney (April 12, 2022, 1:37 PM BST) -- Switzerland's finance watchdog announced on Tuesday that metals miner and investment company Blackstone Resources AG had manipulated market prices and violated disclosure obligations. The Swiss finance watchdog has said its probe found that Blackstone Resources and one of its directors had repeatedly influenced the company's share price and breached disclosure requirements. (Adrian Moser/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, known as FINMA, said its investigation had found that Blackstone Resources and one of its directors had repeatedly influenced the company's share price and breached disclosure requirements. The firm, which is based in Baar, near Zurich, focuses on natural...

