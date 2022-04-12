Keep Sustainability Reports At Group Level, Say Insurers

By Irene Madongo (April 12, 2022, 6:25 PM BST) -- European Union plans for insurance companies to disclose their sustainability affairs at group level should be upheld, as imposing reporting requirements on subsidiaries would be costly, a trade body for the sector said on Thursday. Insurance Europe made the call as the European Union's key institutions discuss the European Commission's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, which requires firms to report to investors about how sustainability matters affect their business. It also directs companies to disclose to investors the effect of their activities on people and the environment. The proposed regime also seeks to make the reporting process simpler for firms, including those...

