Deloitte's Transport Company Audit Under Investigation

By Ronan Barnard (April 12, 2022, 5:05 PM BST) -- Britain's audit watchdog said on Tuesday that it is investigating Deloitte's audit of the financial statements of an international transport company. The FRC has said it is investigating the audit by Deloitte of the financial statements of the Go-Ahead Group, an international transport company. (iStock.com/Sundry Photography) The Financial Reporting Council said in a short statement that it has opened an investigation into the audit by the professional services company of the Go-Ahead Group PLC's financial statements spanning five years. The regulator said it launched the investigation after arriving at a decision at a meeting on March 22. The enforcement agency said...

