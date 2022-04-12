Kaufman, Loeb Drive SPAC Deal For $583M Digital Health Co.

By Benjamin Horney (April 12, 2022, 9:28 AM EDT) -- Singapore-based digital health platform provider EUDA Health will go public at a $583 million enterprise value by merging with a special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction shaped by respective legal advisers Kaufman & Canoles and Loeb and Loeb. The agreement calls for EUDA Health Ltd. to combine with 8i Acquisition 2 Corp., which trades on the Nasdaq as "LAX," according to a statement. As a result of the deal, EUDA Health will trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "EUDA." Formed in 2019, EUDA offers a digital platform that uses artificial intelligence to connect...

