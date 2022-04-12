Norton Rose Opens Chicago Office With 13-Person Team

By Matt Perez (April 12, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright announced on Tuesday its expansion into Chicago, along with the hiring of a 13-person team from firms K&L Gates LLP, DLA Piper and Polsinelli PC. The Chicago office will house five new partners: Andrew Cripe from Polsinelli, Daniel Farris, Christopher Hines and Joe McClendon from K&L Gates, and Sameer Ghaznavi from DLA Piper. Also joining the partners are senior counsel Mary Kathryn Curry from Polsinelli, as well as senior associate Francesca Cardillo, associates Erica Cook, Alex Katsulis, Nidhi Narielwala and Meghan Tierney, and paralegals Janet Ross and Alyson Schmidt-Iverson from K&L Gates. The new office — Norton Rose's...

