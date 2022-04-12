6th Circ. Backs USPS' Win In Clerk's Race, Disability Bias Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 12, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit upheld the U.S. Postal Service's win over a Black former worker's lawsuit alleging that race and disability bias kept USPS from offering her a position to accommodate her inability to stand and lift heavy objects, saying she failed to identify a job she was qualified for. Over a partial dissent, a three-judge panel on Monday affirmed a trial court's September 2020 decision to toss Dearie Cheatham's Title VII, Family and Medical Leave Act and Rehabilitation Act suit. The lower court had concluded that Cheatham couldn't establish that the Postal Service failed to accommodate her standing and lifting restrictions, which stemmed...

