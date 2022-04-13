Michael Best Lobbying Arm Adds Principal To Wis. Office

By Adrian Cruz (April 13, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Michael Best Strategies, the lobbying arm of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, announced Tuesday it has hired the former technology product strategy director at Conduent HR Services as a principal in the firm's Waukesha, Wisconsin, office. Eric Duvall joined Michael Best's health care innovation group after working nearly five years with Conduent. During his time with the business services provider, he worked on the development of a digital platform for consumer health accounts, an investment platform and a variety of tools to help encourage long-term health savings. "We're thrilled to welcome Eric to the Strategies team. His vast experience and strong network...

