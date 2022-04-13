The SFO Needs To Find Its Prosecutorial Mojo Again

By David Corker (April 13, 2022, 3:11 PM BST) -- Despite the Serious Fraud Office's simple raison d'être, it has become apparent that the organization has lost its bite as the U.K.'s specialist prosecuting authority for serious or complex fraud, bribery and corruption. With the number of SFO prosecutions dwindling, this article explores how the prosecutor has found itself in this unfortunate position. In 1986, the Roskill Committee on Fraud Trials, which had been appointed to advise following the collapse of several large fraud prosecutions during the mid-1980s, published a report recommending the creation of a new organization that would undertake both the investigation and prosecution of serious or complex fraud....

