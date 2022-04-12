Pot Giant Tilray To Buy Rival Hexo's Remaining $193M Debt

By Katryna Perera (April 12, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Hexo Corp. announced Tuesday that rival cannabis giant Tilray Brands Inc. has agreed to buy the remaining $193 million of Hexo's debt in a deal guided by Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP and DLA Piper. Hexo, advised by Norton Rose, announced the deal in a press release and said Tilray would purchase the notes from debt holder HT Investments MA LLC. HT Investments is affiliated with High Trail Capital of Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The buyer could not immediately be reached for comment. The deal is expected to provide Hexo with a recapitalized...

