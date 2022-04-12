Fla. Man To Pay $100K To End SEC Suit Over Ponzi Scheme

By Katryna Perera (April 12, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida man has agreed to pay $100,000 to end a suit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his alleged role in a $322 million fraud scheme in which the investment firm he worked for — 1 Global Capital LLC — sold unregistered securities to investors and used the investor funds to offer short-term financing to small and medium-sized businesses. Scott Merkelson agreed to the motion for final judgment from the SEC without admitting to or denying any of the allegations against him, according to an order from U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas on Tuesday. In addition to...

