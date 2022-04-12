Temple University Must Face Ex-Worker's Age Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (April 12, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Temple University cannot dodge a suit alleging it terminated a 67-year-old administrator because of her age, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled, saying the fact that her responsibilities were later assigned to younger employees could cause a reasonable jury find in her favor. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone said Monday that Betsy Wolf can avoid summary judgment on her claims of age discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and Pennsylvania civil rights law. Temple University argued that it terminated Wolf for financial reasons and because she was unwilling to take on a dual...

