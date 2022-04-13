Designer Wants Copyright Claims Against CBD Co. Revived

By Katryna Perera (April 13, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A designer who sued a CBD company for more than $900,000 has asked a Colorado federal judge to reconsider a previous ruling that granted an early win to the company on her claims of copyright infringement and conspiracy to commit fraud. On Tuesday, Martha Martin, who sued Pure Spectrum CBD LLC in 2020, filed a motion for reconsideration of the court's partial summary judgment granted in January. Martin also asked for partial summary judgment in her favor declaring that she owns a 3% Class-A voting ownership interest in Pure Spectrum. In January, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty granted partial summary judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS