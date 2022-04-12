Indicted Mass. Judge Says Feds' Bias Revealed In ACLU Suit

By Chris Villani (April 12, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court judge facing an obstruction charge for allegedly letting an immigrant evade custody argued Tuesday a "small but devastating" cache of documents unveiled in a suit brought by the ACLU shows federal prosecutor's "political bias." Judge Shelley Joseph argued in May 2020 the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement harbored a politically-motivated animus towards her, and that the government should have to turn over evidence of their alleged bias. The motion has been on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an unsuccessful mid-case appeal by Judge Joseph to get the First Circuit to...

