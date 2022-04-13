Transparency Key To Stop Fund 'Greenwashing,' Study Shows

By Joel Poultney (April 13, 2022, 2:45 PM BST) -- Retail investors are often left in the dark about the sustainability of the funds they support because of misleading promotional material, a consumer campaign group said on Wednesday. Which? Money magazine found a "mismatch" between what investors understand to be ethical, and how finance companies themselves define the term. The campaign group's research also showed that some of the most popular environmental, social, and governance — or ESG — funds have oil giants and companies linked to deforestation among their holdings. Jenny Ross, editor of Which? Money magazine, said the gap in understanding between investors and ESG funds has to be...

