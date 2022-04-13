EU Watchdog Wants To Publish Individual Firms' Stress Tests

By Ronan Barnard (April 13, 2022, 4:38 PM BST) -- The European Union's insurance and pensions regulator has proposed disclosing the stress test results of individual providers to boost transparency for financial markets and customers, to replace reports of aggregated data. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, or EIOPA, published an opinion on Tuesday, calling for a switch from reports based on the aggregated stress test data of different insurers to issuing the individual results of each company's ability to withstand shocks to the market. "In EIOPA's view, the disclosure of individual stress test results is a logical step in the stress test process," the regulator said. "It is also...

