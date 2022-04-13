Cleary, Wilson Sonsini Lead GSK's $1.9B Sierra Oncology Buy

By Benjamin Horney (April 13, 2022, 9:20 AM EDT) -- U.K. drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, guided by Cleary, will boost its ability to develop treatments for rare forms of cancer through the roughly $1.9 billion acquisition of Wilson Sonsini-advised Sierra Oncology, the companies said Wednesday. Under the terms of the transaction, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, or GSK, will pay $55 per share to pick up San Mateo, California-headquartered Sierra Oncology Inc., representing a total equity value of about $1.9 billion, according to a statement. That per-share price is equivalent to a premium of about 63% over the target's average stock price over the last 30 trading days. Luke Miels, chief commercial officer for GSK, said...

