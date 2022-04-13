Kaufman Dolowich Grows To Dallas, New Orleans Via Merger

By Adrian Cruz (April 13, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP announced Wednesday that it has merged with boutique firm Myers Law Group, expanding to Dallas and New Orleans. The merger took effect at the start of April, with Kaufman Dolowich adding six attorneys, including partners Angella H. Myers, Janice S. Parker and Mark C. Carver. Of counsel Carol Stephenson and associates Sharon S. Gilmore and John C. Krawczyk also joined Kaufman Dolowich. Most of the attorneys practice out of the Dallas office, Carver is based in New Orleans, and Myers — who has been appointed managing partner of the new offices — splits her practice between Dallas and...

