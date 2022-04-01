SC Insurance Chief To Retire After 9 Years In Role

By Josh Liberatore (April 13, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- South Carolina's insurance director will retire after a nine-year stint during which he modernized the state's approach to cybersecurity and natural disaster insurance regulation, the governor's office announced. Insurance Director Ray Farmer's retirement will be effective Friday, the office of Republican Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday. Since he was appointed by former Gov. Nikki Haley in 2012, Farmer has been responsible for the passage and implementation of the nation's first insurance data security law, which was modeled after his cybersecurity work at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, or NAIC, among other initiatives, the office said. Farmer oversaw passage of the South Carolina...

