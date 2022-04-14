Judge Says TD Bank Isn't Liable For Firms' Embezzled Cash

By Rachel Rippetoe (April 14, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed two small firms' claim that TD Bank was negligent in accepting fraudulent checks from an employee who allegedly embezzled $130,000 from the firms. U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher sided with TD Bank on Tuesday, ruling that Haggerty & Silverman PC and Kane & Silverman PC, along with H.G. Silverman Litigation Group PC, an entity that processes vendor payments on behalf of the two firms, failed to show that TD Bank acted negligently in accepting checks from a "fictitious payee" and that the bank is not liable for the firms' losses, An employee named Molly...

