EU Moves Ahead With Green Bond Regulation Plans

By Irene Madongo (April 14, 2022, 3:15 PM BST) -- The Council of the European Union has agreed to a proposed regime covering the registration and supervision of environmentally sustainable bonds, moving the bloc closer to finalizing the new requirements for the investment industry. The council, which is one of the legislative bodies of the EU, said on Wednesday that it is now ready to start negotiations with the European Parliament to agree on a final draft of the "Green Bond" text. The regulations will set out uniform requirements for issuers that want to use the "European Green Bond" or "EuGB" designation for products made available to investors. "Environmentally sustainable bonds...

