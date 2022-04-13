Maersk, Noble Plan To Sell Rigs For UK's Approval On Merger

By Matthew Perlman (April 13, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Maersk Drilling and Noble Corp. said they expect to divest several rigs currently located in the North Sea in order to win approval from the U.K.'s competition authority for the planned merger of the offshore drilling outfits. Maersk and Noble issued a joint statement Tuesday saying the tie-up has received unconditional approval from most of the jurisdictions that it needs but that they expect to have to shed several rigs to get a green light from the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority. The CMA launched its initial, phase 1 investigation of the deal in February and a decision is due April...

