ABA Ethics Panel Clarifies 'Live' Solicitation Rule

By Rachel Rippetoe (April 13, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Clearing up "ambiguity" in a key rule, the American Bar Association's ethics committee said Wednesday that personal friends and colleagues can in many situations recommend a lawyer's services to others by phone or in person, but if the lawyer is aware a friend or colleague has improperly solicited on their behalf, the lawyer should be held responsible. The ABA Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility was tasked with clarifying ABA rules of conduct related to lawyers soliciting new clients through "live person-to-person contact." The general rule prohibits in-person or phone solicitation of legal services where the motive is clearly financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS