PTAB Trims Another Of Inventor's T-Shirt Printing Patents

By Jasmin Jackson (April 13, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated two claims in a T-shirt printing patent asserted against paper mill company Neenah, determining the elements of the inventor's image transfer method were anticipated by a prior publication. In a judgment on Tuesday, the three-judge PTAB panel voided part of inventor Jodi A. Schwendimann's patent — U.S. Patent No. 7,008,746 — which covered the image binding components of a transfer sheet and the corresponding technique used to apply a picture onto articles of clothing. Neenah Inc., which has also successfully challenged other Schwendimann patents at the PTAB, asked the board for an inter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS