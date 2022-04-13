Cipla Calls Achaogen Claims Over Lost Ch. 11 Sales 'Weak'

By Rick Archer (April 13, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd. Wednesday asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to trim back a suit alleging it cost bankrupt biopharmaceutical company Achaogen Inc.'s $10 million by frustrating attempts to sell the rights to its antibiotics, calling the case "weak." At a virtual hearing Wednesday, counsel for Cipla told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon the suit is essentially a breach of contract case, and that the suit's other claims, which include an allegation Cipla was in contempt of Judge Shannon's orders in Achaogen's Chapter 11, are unnecessary and duplicative. "It's just an effort to leverage everything they can, throw everything against the...

