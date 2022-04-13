Fed. Circ. Gives Oil Tank Co. 2nd Shot To Revive Patent

By Dani Kass (April 13, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday ordered the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to reconsider whether Asset Guard Products Inc.'s oil tank patent is invalid as obvious as part of a relatively rare patent proceeding. The PTAB made incorrect assumptions about prior art when upholding the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision that Asset Guard's patent claims should be rejected, according to the nonprecedential opinion. The three-judge panel vacated the ex parte reexamination ruling and sent it back to the board. Ex parte reexaminations are a relatively rare mechanism for challenging patents, where a third party can ask the USPTO to reconsider whether a patent...

