2 Firms Rep Crypto- And Fintech-Focused SPAC's $100M IPO

By Charlie Innis (April 13, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition vehicle targeting cryptocurrency and financial technology companies, kicked off trading Wednesday after raising $100 million in an initial public offering, with guidance from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and The Loev Law Firm PC. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition sold 10 million units at the price of $10 per unit. Each unit carries one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant that can be traded later on for a share of common stock for $11.50. The SPAC's units are trading under the ticker symbol "AFARU," and the shares and warrants are...

