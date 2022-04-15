Health Hires: CSafe Global, Alumis

By Adam Lidgett (April 15, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Various life sciences companies including CSafe Global and Alumis have recently named new heads of their legal departments, highlighting Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in health care and life sciences. CSafe Global Koby R. Kreinbring Former Merck attorney Koby R. Kreinbring has been appointed as CSafe Global's new general counsel, according to an April 12 announcement. CSafe Global — which makes containers to safely transport pharmaceutical products — said that Kreinbring has years of experience in areas ranging from deals and litigation to compliance and antitrust matters. Kreinbring held multiple positions at various Merck units and has life sciences experience...

