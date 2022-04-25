Forchelli Deegan Rehires Partner For Employment Practice

By Parker Quinlan (April 25, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Long Island, New York, firm Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP has re-hired a partner from Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP for its labor and employment practice. Keith J. Frank joined the firm's Uniondale, New York, office last month, Forchelli Deegan said. Before working at Moritt Hock, he was a partner at SilvermanAcampora LLP. Frank previously worked at Forchelli Deegan from 2014 until 2016 as a partner and said he is happy to return. "I'm looking forward to working in a collaborative atmosphere," Frank told Law360. "I've had a really good relationship with all the members of the department. I've known many of...

