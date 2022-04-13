Binance Injects $110M Into French Cryptocurrency Startups

By Elise Hansen (April 13, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance said Wednesday it has contributed €100 million (about $110 million) to cryptocurrency startups in France, with Binance's CEO saying he expects France to become a hub for cryptocurrency activity in Europe. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who goes by "CZ," announced the financing at a Paris Blockchain Week Summit event. Zhao said that Binance, the world's largest digital-asset exchange in terms of daily trading volume, has partnered with French startup incubator Station F to create a program dedicated to fostering cryptocurrency and "Web3" projects. Web3 refers to what some see as the next version of the internet, one...

