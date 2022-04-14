How A New Law Tightens The Screw On Dirty Money In The UK

By Syed Rahman (April 14, 2022, 5:50 PM BST) -- The much-lauded, heavily anticipated economic crime bill has now become law. To give it its full title, the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022, or Economic Crime Act, has become the government's considered attempt to halt the flow of dirty money to these shores. Given that everyone with a passing interest in financial crime has been aware of the situation for many years, the fact that it took one nation invading another to make the act a reality doesn't reflect well on anybody involved. Yet there are aspects of it that are certain to make many rethink the idea that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS