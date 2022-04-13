Battery Co. Must Pay $100K Over FTC 'Made In USA' Rule

By Jonathan Capriel (April 13, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A battery manufacturer agreed to fork over $100,000 to end claims it violated the Federal Trade Commission's "Made in USA Labeling Rule" by sticking tags on its products falsely stating they were built in the country, according to a settlement filed in Florida federal court Tuesday. Lithionics Battery LLC and its owner, Steven Tartaglia, agreed to no longer claim their lithium-ion batteries were made in the United States unless a significant portion of the product was not imported, according to the joint motion it signed with the FTC. The civil penalty covers deceptive acts that occurred between Aug. 13, 2021, when...

