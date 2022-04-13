Law360 (April 13, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Environmental Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Environmental Editorial Advisory Board are: Anne Idsal Austin, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Anne Idsal Austin is a nationally recognized environmental lawyer and partner at Pillsbury, where she focuses on strategic counseling and policy to help clients navigate the dynamic regulatory and legal waters in an era of energy transition and decarbonization. Conrad Bolston, Vinson & Elkins LLP Conrad's practice focuses on environmental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS